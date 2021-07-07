13D Management LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

13D Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

MMSI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

