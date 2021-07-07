13D Management LLC Takes $5.96 Million Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. AppHarvest makes up approximately 2.2% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00.

APPH traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 15,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

