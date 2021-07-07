$14.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post sales of $14.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.03 billion. Sysco reported sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $49.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $50.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $60.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.79 billion to $61.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

