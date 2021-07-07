1,400 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Medpace by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,980,113.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.