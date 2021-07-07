15,000 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TFI International by 196.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

