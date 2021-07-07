15,826 Shares in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Acquired by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

SIOX stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

