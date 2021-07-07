1,671 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10.

