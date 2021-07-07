17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.87

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 6465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

YQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,149,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,857,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.