$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CommScope by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

