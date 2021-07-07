$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 25,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

