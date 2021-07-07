200,000 Shares in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,387,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

