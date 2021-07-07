$211.57 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $211.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.38 million and the highest is $211.80 million. BOX reported sales of $192.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $849.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.