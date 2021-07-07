2,250,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TETCU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at about $666,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,868. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

