2,362 Shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

