250,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

