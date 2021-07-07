26,470 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

