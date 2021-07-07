270,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $350,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

GIIXU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.