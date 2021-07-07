$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,854. The stock has a market cap of $489.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

