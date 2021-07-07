3,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 64,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,844. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

