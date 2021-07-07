300,000 Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCYP stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.