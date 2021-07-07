300,000 Shares in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

