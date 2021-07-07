3,377 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.