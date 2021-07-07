$411.87 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $411.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $413.62 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 650,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,265. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

