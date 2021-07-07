$418.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $418.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.70 million and the highest is $434.98 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $389.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $60.21. 12,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

