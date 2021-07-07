43,871 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

SGMS stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.