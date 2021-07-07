$51.57 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $51.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.70 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

ACMR stock traded down $13.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 728,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,431. ACM Research has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $14,688,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

