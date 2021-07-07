5,336 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

