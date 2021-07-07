$55.42 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.30 million and the highest is $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $60.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $790.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

