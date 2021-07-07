600 Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

BGNE stock opened at $323.63 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

