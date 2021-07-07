600,000 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,141. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

