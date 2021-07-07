6,083 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 449,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

