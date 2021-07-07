$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post sales of $61.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $61.40 million. ZIX reported sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $249.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 271,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

