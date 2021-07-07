671,829 Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 671,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLGX remained flat at $$80.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.