7,307 Shares in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.