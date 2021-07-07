800,000 Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDACU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

NDACU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 7,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

