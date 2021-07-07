8,200 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

