8,675 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,675 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after buying an additional 546,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $165.57 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

