87,702 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in United Airlines by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

