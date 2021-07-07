882 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $488.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.48 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

