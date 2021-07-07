9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

