A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.38

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.38 and last traded at C$38.28, with a volume of 30794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

