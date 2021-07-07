AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,915. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AAON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

