Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Aareal Bank stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €19.84 ($23.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

