AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.