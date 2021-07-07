AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

