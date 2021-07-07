Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) vs. TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Abiomed alerts:

This table compares Abiomed and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 17.42 $225.52 million $4.94 65.91 TearLab $22.66 million 0.06 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 3 0 2.40 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abiomed presently has a consensus price target of $351.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Abiomed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abiomed beats TearLab on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.