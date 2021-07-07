Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.04 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

