Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $307.67

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $307.67 and last traded at $306.43, with a volume of 27554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

