Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

