ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.26. 4,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 281,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ACM Research by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

